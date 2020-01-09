In Bkirki, Hizbullah Delegation Says Regional Escalation Won't Affect Govt.

A Hizbullah delegation led by politburo chief Sayyed Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed held talks Thursday in Bkirki with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi.

“What we know is that all parties, from the PM-designate to the rest of parties and political forces, are keen on the formation of a government as soon as possible,” Sayyed said after the meeting.

Asked whether the regional developments triggered by Qassem Soleimani’s killing will have an impact of the nature of the new government in Lebanon, the Hizbullah official said the regional escalation has not affected the formation process.

“Until this moment, we are doing everything that facilitates the formation of the government and the issue of replacing candidates with other candidates for political considerations has not been raised with us at all and our stance has not changed,” Sayyed said.

Asked whether a “confrontational government” will be formed, the Hizbullah official said: “No one wants a confrontational government or else the country will go to a difference situation.”