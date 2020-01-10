Report: Diab Insists He Completes His Mission

PM-designate Hassan Diab “insists” on completing his mission and considers the latest developments in the region all the more call for forming a government of non-partisan experts, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

Sources close to Diab told the daily that he “still adheres to form a small government of specialized ministers, who are not partisans, and who have not participated in previous governments.”

They said the latest regional tension calls all the more for insisting on these standards because the new government must be “fortified internally and externally.”

“The three-month protest movement and the international community are looking for a government that inspires confidence through a cabinet of specialists able to face the financial economic crisis and its effects,” said the sources.

Diab carried a list of names to Aoun during a “positive” meeting earlier this week and reports said the obstacles related to some portfolios have been resolved.

“Diab has no plans to draw back. Everyone must cooperate in order to help this government see the light to stop the economic collapse,” they concluded.