Berri to Call for Ratifying Budget before Deadline

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is scheduled to set a legislative session next week for discussing the 2020 state budget as soon as caretaker PM Saad Hariri returns from a trip abroad, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

According to information obtained by the daily, copies of the draft budget were given to lawmakers and Berri is going to call for a 3-day morning and evening sessions that will be streamed live on local radio TV stations.

Berri has reportedly contacted Hariri who in turn said he will return to Beirut Saturday, added the daily.

The 2020 state budget must be ratified by the constitutional deadline in January.