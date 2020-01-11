Mobile version

Aoun Extends Condolences on Death of Sultan Qaboos

by Naharnet Newsdesk 11 January 2020, 14:20
President Michel Aoun extended his condolences on Saturday over the passing of Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said.

Expressing “sadness at the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed,” Aoun said: "Sultan Qaboos was a brother and friend of Lebanon in all stages and the difficult circumstances it passed through supporting its rightful issues, stability, security and the aspirations of the people."

“With the passing of Sultan Qaboos, the Arab world loses the man of dialogue, wisdom and peace who has long worked for Arab reunification and the promotion of its solidarity,” he added.

Aoun sent his letter to Oman's culture minister Haitham bin Tariq who has been sworn in as royal ruler after the death of his cousin Qaboos.

Sultan Qaboos bin Said died Saturday at the age of 79.

He was the Mideast's longest-ruling monarch who seized power in a 1970 palace coup and pulled his Arabian sultanate into modernity while carefully balancing diplomatic ties between adversaries Iran and the U.S.

Missing keserwaniaseel 11 January 2020, 15:09

God bless a dictator who praises another dictator

Missing keserwaniaseel 11 January 2020, 15:25

Very touchy words coming from the axis of evil's favorite president. It appears that his bff jraisati forgot to inform him that Last year, the sultan hosted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a surprise visit.

Missing Leb97b 11 January 2020, 16:16

The sultan who hosted netanyahu can go to hell. No tears for him.

Thumb whyaskwhy 11 January 2020, 16:19

The dictator that hosts Iranion terrorists in lebanon can also go to hell

Missing Leb97b 11 January 2020, 16:48

Aoun can go to hell for many reasons

Missing keserwaniaseel 11 January 2020, 16:50

Finally, it all makes sense why aoun shed some tears over the sultan's death. Aoun has no boys and wants his son-in-law to take over. Sultan has no kids and passed power to his cousin

Thumb s.o.s 11 January 2020, 17:36

We will dance on your grave MF.

Thumb ex-fpm 11 January 2020, 18:01

for sure

