Aoun Extends Condolences on Death of Sultan Qaboos
President Michel Aoun extended his condolences on Saturday over the passing of Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said.
Expressing “sadness at the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed,” Aoun said: "Sultan Qaboos was a brother and friend of Lebanon in all stages and the difficult circumstances it passed through supporting its rightful issues, stability, security and the aspirations of the people."
“With the passing of Sultan Qaboos, the Arab world loses the man of dialogue, wisdom and peace who has long worked for Arab reunification and the promotion of its solidarity,” he added.
Aoun sent his letter to Oman's culture minister Haitham bin Tariq who has been sworn in as royal ruler after the death of his cousin Qaboos.
Sultan Qaboos bin Said died Saturday at the age of 79.
He was the Mideast's longest-ruling monarch who seized power in a 1970 palace coup and pulled his Arabian sultanate into modernity while carefully balancing diplomatic ties between adversaries Iran and the U.S.
Very touchy words coming from the axis of evil's favorite president. It appears that his bff jraisati forgot to inform him that Last year, the sultan hosted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a surprise visit.
Finally, it all makes sense why aoun shed some tears over the sultan's death. Aoun has no boys and wants his son-in-law to take over. Sultan has no kids and passed power to his cousin