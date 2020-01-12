Al-Rahi Slams Caretaker Govt. Inaction, Those Blocking New Govt.

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday blasted the caretaker government for failing to “practice its responsibilities.”

He also lamented that “those who brought the PM-designate are not facilitating his strenuous efforts to form a government.”

“Does the caretaker government, which is neglecting its duties, and do the obstructers of the formation of the new government and the political forces and parties and parliamentary blocs… realize the magnitude of the financial, economic, commercial and morale loss that Lebanon and its people, entity and institutions are going through?” al-Rahi wondered.