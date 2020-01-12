Mobile version

Trump Warns Iran Not to Kill Protesters as U.S. Says Door Open to Talks

by Naharnet Newsdesk 12 January 2020, 17:25
U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran Sunday against killing protesters who have risen up over the regime's downing of a civilian airliner as his defense secretary left the door open to talks with Tehran without preconditions.

Trump's salvo came as Iran's Islamic regime faced a challenge from angry street protests, having come to the brink of war with the U.S. with a series of tit-for-tat confrontations.

"To the leaders of Iran - DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS," Trump tweeted, warning the world and "more importantly, the USA is watching."

In an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" just before the tweet, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Trump was stilling willing to hold talks with Iran's leaders.

"We're willing to sit down and discuss without precondition a new way forward, a series of steps by which Iran becomes a more normal country," Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

whyaskwhy 12 January 2020, 18:34

As if the terror regime cares about their people...


chrisrushlau 12 January 2020, 18:45

This latest deployment of NATO's color regime cadres in Iran should lead to their entire extirpation: rooting out. NATO can't run a toppling worth a damn.

