Berri: If Diab Doesn't Want to Support Me I'll Still Support Him

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday said that Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab “has imposed on himself conditions which were not required from him, which has made the formation process more difficult for him.”

Calling for the formation of “a government that combats corruption and rescues the country,” Berri added: “I don’t want Hassan Diab to confine me or to confine himself. If he doesn’t want to support me I will still support him.”

“I will back him, but it is not necessary that I take part” in the new government, Berri went on to say, in remarks to a delegation from the Press Syndicate.

“Fifty percent of the economic deterioration has purely political reasons and I assure you that it is possible to rescue Lebanon and halt the decline, seeing as politics is the main issue,” the Speaker added.

“I have rejected a purely political government and a government should be formed as soon as possible,” Berri said, noting that his bloc would grant it its confidence.

Commenting on the popular uprising that has been rocking Lebanon since October 17, the Speaker said: “In the beginning, I felt that I was one of them, but things have changed and there is no revolution anymore. The protest movement is being led by three TV channels.”

Berri also reiterated that the caretaker government should perform its duties.