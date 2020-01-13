Jumblat Meets Berri, Urges Activation of Caretaker Govt.

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumbat held talks Monday in Ain el-Tineh with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

“The country cannot remain in this state of collapse,” Jumblat said after the meeting.

Warning that “vacuum is increasing in the country,” the PSP leader said “the work of the caretaker government is as important as the formation of a new government.”

Jumblat also confirmed that he has communicated with MP Jamil al-Sayyed over the Druze seat in the new government, voicing surprise that Sayyed “is among those forming the government.”