Aoun Urges Competent and Trustworthy Ministers in New Govt.

by Naharnet Newsdesk 14 January 2020, 16:44
W460

President Michel Aoun on Tuesday said that the formation of the new government requires choosing “competent individuals who deserve the confidence of people and parliament.”

“The government should have been formed last week, but some obstacles have prevented that,” Aoun said.

“We will continue to exert all possible efforts to reach the promised government, putting the higher national interest above all else,” the president vowed.

He also said that he is still “counting on the good Lebanese on the streets and in homes in the fight against corruption.”

Thumb eagledawn 14 January 2020, 16:49

الله يحميه
بي الكل

A fearless man - A real leader - A true statesman.

Reply Report
Thumb Puppet 14 January 2020, 17:01

You ask me : "Puppet, do you respect general Aoun who is now president and Imam?"
I Answer : "I sure do"

You Ask me : "Puppet, why do you respect general Aoun who is now president and Imam?"
I Answer: " Dunno, I just do"

Reply Report
Thumb ex-fpm 14 January 2020, 17:08

Aoun also said that he is still “counting on the good Lebanese on the streets and in homes in the fight against corruption.”

14 months ago:
Aoun: The circumstances are not ripe yet for combating corruption and the anti-corruption minister has submitted reports on corruption.

"General Aoun and two of his close aides have taken refuge at the French Embassy here for the last 10 months, avoiding the risk of prosecution on charges of embezzling $35 million in public funds between 1988 and 1990."

https://www.nytimes.com/1991/08/18/world/amnesty-to-allow-rebel-general-to-flee-lebanon.html

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 14 January 2020, 17:20

He’s the #1 thief with Berri.

Reply Report
Missing samiam 14 January 2020, 17:50

I am at a loss for words....

Reply Report