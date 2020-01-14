Aoun Urges Competent and Trustworthy Ministers in New Govt.
President Michel Aoun on Tuesday said that the formation of the new government requires choosing “competent individuals who deserve the confidence of people and parliament.”
“The government should have been formed last week, but some obstacles have prevented that,” Aoun said.
“We will continue to exert all possible efforts to reach the promised government, putting the higher national interest above all else,” the president vowed.
He also said that he is still “counting on the good Lebanese on the streets and in homes in the fight against corruption.”
14 months ago:
Aoun: The circumstances are not ripe yet for combating corruption and the anti-corruption minister has submitted reports on corruption.
"General Aoun and two of his close aides have taken refuge at the French Embassy here for the last 10 months, avoiding the risk of prosecution on charges of embezzling $35 million in public funds between 1988 and 1990."
