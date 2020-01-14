Hariri Says Govt. Must be Formed instead of Activating Resigned One

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Tuesday called for the formation of a new government, in his first remarks since returning to Lebanon from a lengthy vacation abroad.

“I have not ceased to act in caretaker capacity and if they want more than that we will do it, but what’s important is the formation of a government,” Hariri told reporters at the Center House after he presided over a meeting for the al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc.

“PM-designate Hassan Diab has a mission, which is the formation of a new government,” Hariri added.

“I’m doing my job, period. And I support the formation of a new government rather than the activation of a government that resigned at the demand of street protesters,” the caretaker PM went on to say.

“They are accusing me of obstruction while they are the ones obstructing” the formation of the government, Hariri added.