Reports: New Govt. May be Imminent after Agreement on Foreign Portfolio

The formation of the new government might be imminent after a row over the foreign affairs portfolio was resolved, a media report said.

MTV said Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab “accepted to give the foreign affairs portfolio to Nassif Hitti and the economy portfolio to Demianos Qattar.”

LBCI television meanwhile reported that the parties that named Diab have decided to “facilitate” his mission.

The TV network added that the cabinet line-up is almost final and only needs an agreement on the energy portfolio and the deputy PM post.