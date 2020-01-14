Reports: New Govt. May be Imminent after Agreement on Foreign Portfolio
The formation of the new government might be imminent after a row over the foreign affairs portfolio was resolved, a media report said.
MTV said Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab “accepted to give the foreign affairs portfolio to Nassif Hitti and the economy portfolio to Demianos Qattar.”
LBCI television meanwhile reported that the parties that named Diab have decided to “facilitate” his mission.
The TV network added that the cabinet line-up is almost final and only needs an agreement on the energy portfolio and the deputy PM post.
"the parties that named Diab have decided to “facilitate” his mission".
the decision to obstruct used until now has been replaced with a decision to “facilitate”.
"the cabinet line-up is almost final and only needs an agreement on the energy portfolio and the deputy PM post".
the decision to “facilitate” taken just now has been dropped in favor of continuing with the ongoing decision to obstruct.