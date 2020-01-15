Hariri Says 'No One Can Sack' Salameh, Asks 'Where was Army' Tuesday
Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Wednesday defended Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh following a meeting with him at the Center House.
“The central bank governor has immunity and no one can sack him,” Hariri told reporters after the talks.
“All people want to blame the central bank for what’s happening in the country, but there are $47 billion in debt in the electricity file and had we addressed the file, the issue would have been solved,” Hariri added.
“The funds went to private generator providers and everyone knows who they are,” the caretaker PM went on to say.
“They are saying that I’m the one obstructing the electricity file, but have I ever been in charge of the energy ministry?” Hariri said.
Blasting the Free Patriotic Movement, Hariri said: “Let us look into the responsibility of the political parties in the loss of funds and there is a party that has no job other than obstructing the government’s work and yes I mean the FPM.”
Commenting on Tuesday’s violence on Hamra Street, Hariri said: “Peaceful demonstrations are welcome but what happened yesterday is rejected.”
“Enough is enough. We as a (Mustaqbal) Movement have so far stayed in our homes but where is the army?” the caretaker PM added.
“You know how the caretaker government has dealt with protesters and their safety but what yesterday Beirut’s security was violated and it is prohibited to violate the security of Beirut and Beirut’s people and I’m one of them. We are fed up with this issue,” Hariri said.
Mr Hariri, there isn’t a $47 billions debt in electricity, there’s a theft of $47 billions.
A quick search on the web : It is estimated a new nuclear plant built today in the US would cost $10-12 billion for a 1500-1600 MW plant. Then once you have the plant built, one load of fuel bundles would cost approx. $150 to $200 million.
The latest French EPR nuclear power plants are even cheaper.
You’ve stolen us, Salameh stole us.... all of you are thugs and deserve the harshest of all sentences.
كلن يعني كلن
Hariri gangue promoted the chaos in Lebanon then wants to appear the savior... Ataking, Meca attacking the Lebanese Cristhian President... Everybody knows very well who wants to bring the Arab daesh spring to Lebanon... When tripoli born movements are supported by KSA and USA administation no need more words... After what's happening in the region...
Everybody know that USA administration(=Israel) wants to destroy the cristhians political-militar in Lebanon!! That's a fact that nobody can contradict... Convert or die...
27 yrs as CB Governor ? That’s a joke. No serious audits of the books. They’re all dishonest criminals.