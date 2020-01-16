Hassan Says Force against Journalists ‘Unjustified,’ Vows Accountability

Caretaker Interior Minister Raya el-Hassan on Thursday said nothing justifies the use of violence against journalists, noting that military force inflicted on press members a day earlier was “unintentional.”

Hassan, who emerged from the Interior Ministry to give a statement to a rally of journalists who attended a sit-in outside the ministry, said: “We strongly denounce violence against the press, but believe the security forces are very tired” after more than 90 days on the ground to maintain security.

In scuffles between security forces and protesters Wednesday evening, several members of the press were injured.

“It is totally unacceptable and I take responsibility for the use of force because I am the head of the pyramid. But, you should stand in their shoes and tell me what happens,” she said.

“I assure you that no orders were given to behave violently, not from me nor from the army command. What happened was unintentional,” she said vowing accountability.

Journalists attended a sit-in outside the ministry protesting against the security forces’ use of force while covering protests near one of their barracks a day earlier.