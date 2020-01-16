'Let Them Try': Hariri Warns against Firing Othman

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Thursday warned the upcoming government against sacking Internal Security Forces chief Maj. Gen. Imad Othman.

“Let them try, I’m not Hassan” Diab, a defiant Hariri said, when told that there is an “inclination” to fire Othman.

Hariri was speaking after a financial meeting at the Center House with caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil and Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh.

“The main problem is that the state has failed to carry out the necessary reforms… Some want to fight political Harirism and this is what has brought the country into this situation,” Hariri said.

He added: “I’m not siding with a person against another and I want to be honest with the Lebanese. Yes, the central bank and banks are to blame for part of the problem but they are not the entire problem.”

“There will be a new government and it must know what to do to rescue the financial situation,” the caretaker PM went on to say.

He also noted that the new government will “deal with the issue of Eurobonds,” adding that his talks with Khalil and Salameh focused on “the financial situation and banks.”