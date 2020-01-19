Diab Meets with Aoun amid Reports of Imminent Govt. Formation

Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab on Sunday met with President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Palace.

Diab left without making a statement after the 90-minute meeting, after media reports said that the cabinet line-up could be announced on Sunday.

TV networks said the meeting was "positive" although some points remain unresolved.

March 8 sources told MTV that the line-up was not yet "ready."

TV networks meanwhile announced that the Marada Movement will not take part in the government and that its chief Suleiman Franjieh will hold a press conference on Tuesday.

LBCI television had earlier said that “the efforts of the Shiite duo and the other forces are witnessing a new momentum regarding the government’s size and the number and portfolios of the ministers.”

“The Shiite duo will seek to convince PM-designate Hassan Diab to enlarge the government to 20 ministers to resolve the obstacle related to the representation of Marada and the Syrian Social Nationalist Party,” LBCI said.

“The Shiite duo is keen on the representation of all its allies in the government,” it added.