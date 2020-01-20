Hariri: Lebanon Sliding towards ‘Unknown’ While Sides Bicker over Govt.

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri lamented “obstructions” hindering the government formation while the crisis-hit country seems heading towards an “unknown” future.

Hariri said in a tweet that his “government has resigned in order to form a new one to address the popular demands, but for over ninety days obstruction continues while the country heads towards the unknown and the group concerned with the formation is taking its time to discuss the kind of government” they desire.

On confrontations between security forces and protesters that left hundreds wounded in two days, Hariri said security forces are protecting civil peace.

“All security forces assume their responsibilities in applying laws and protecting civil peace. They bear the outcomes of the confrontations with popular movements on a daily basis. Continuing the cycle of security against people only means a persisting crisis and denial of the new political reality,” emphasized Hariri.

“A new government must be formed to stop an aggravating economic and security crisis,” he added, noting that a government in a caretaker capacity “is not the solution”, and urging political parties to “stop wasting time.”