Diab Meets Franjieh, Khalil, al-Khalil, May Accept 20-Seat Govt.

Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab held talks Monday at his residence with Marada Movement chief Suleiman Franjieh, Hizbullah secretary-general’s political assistant Hussein Khalil and Speaker Nabih Berri’s political aide Ali Hassan Khalil.

LBCI television said the meeting “did not achieve tangible results in terms of resolving the obstacles delaying the government’s formation.”

“Diab is still insisting on an 18-minister cabinet and will hold further consultations over a proposal to raise the number of ministers to 20,” LBCI added.

Al-Jadeed TV for its part said Diab “insisted on keeping the number of ministers at 18” but noted that he would accept a 20-seat government “should this proposal represent an exit from the country’s crises.”

Some political parties are seeking to raise the number of ministers to 20 to resolve the dilemma created by some components’ demand to get more seats.

The parties wrangling over seats are the Free Patriotic Movement, the Marada Movement, the Syrian Social Nationalist Party and the Lebanese Democratic Party. The Greek Catholic community is also demanding an additional seat.