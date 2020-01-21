Amnesty: Excessive Force against Lebanon Protests Must Stop

Amnesty International decried on Tuesday the use of force against protesters following rare violence over the weekend that left hundreds wounded.

In a statement, Amnesty said:

We call on Lebanon to stop using excessive force against protesters.

Over 400 people were injured as security forces cracked down on protests in Lebanon.

Although mostly peaceful protesters, anti-riot police used: water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets and batons.

Injuries included suffocation, broken limbs and severe wounds.

In October 2019 mass protests swept through Lebanon after the government announced new tax measures. Since then, tens of thousands of peaceful protesters have assembled in cities across the country accusing the political leadership of corruption and calling for economic and social reforms.

Although authorities were restrained at first, they responded with increasing violence.

Amnesty International said it has documented a human rights violations including: use of excessive force, arbitrary detention, torture and other ill-treatment.