Reports: De Facto Govt. May be Formed if Deadlock Continues

A decision will be taken Tuesday or Wednesday to form a “de facto 18-minister cabinet” should the ongoing efforts to reach consensus fail, LBCI TV said.

“A proposal for a government solution has been blocked by (Prime Minister-designate Hassan) Diab’s refusal to give up the labor portfolio to (Marada Movement chief Suleiman) Franjieh and (Speaker Nabih) Berri’s reluctance to give an answer on whether or not he is willing to give up the culture portfolio,” LBCI added.

The TV network had earlier reported that Hizbullah had convinced Diab to raise the number of ministers from 18 to 20.

“The discussions have started over giving a second minister to ex-minister Franjieh and a candidate that enjoys the support of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party,” LBCI said.

“The SSNP is still demanding the appointment of Amal Haddad as deputy PM,” it added, noting that “this is difficult to achieve, because the deputy PM post is part of the President’s share.”

“Speaker Nabih Berri is exerting efforts with Franjieh, the SSNP and (MP Talal) Arslan,” LBCI said, adding that there are “intensive contacts” between Diab and Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil.

Baabda sources meanwhile told MTV that Franjieh’s demand to get a key portfolio in addition to the public works portfolio is “implausible.”