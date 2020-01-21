New Lebanese Government Formed after 3 Months of Political Vacuum

Lebanon got a 20-minister government led by former minister Hassan Diab on Tuesday, after 33 days of arduous negotiations.

The Cabinet’s line-up was announced following a meeting between Diab, President Michel Aoun and Speaker Nabih Berri at the Baabda Palace.

The Cabinet's secretary-general said the new government will hold its first session at 11:00 am Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian Social Nationalist Party officially announced that it would not take part in the government.

The Marada Movement was meanwhile allotted two portfolios – public works and labor.

Below is the government’s line-up as announced by the secretary-general of the Council of Ministers:

Prime Minister: Hassan Diab (Sunni)

Deputy PM and Defense: Zeina Akar (Greek Orthodox, named by President/FPM)

Finance: Ghazi Wazni (Shiite, named by AMAL Movement)

Interior: Mohammed Fahmi (Sunni, named by Diab)

Finance: Nassif Hitti (Maronite, named by President/FPM)

Telecom: Talal Hawat (Sunni, close to MP Faisal Karami)

Health: Hamad Hasan (Shiite, named by Hizbullah)

Energy: Raimond Ghajar (Greek Orthodox, named by President/FPM)

Public Works: Michel Najjar (Greek Orthodox, named by Marada Movement)

Information: Manal Abdul Samad (Druze)

Minister of the Displaced: Ghada Shreim

Justice: Marie-Claude Najem (Maronite, named by President/FPM)

Tourism and Social Affairs: Ramzi Msharrafiyeh (Druze)

Education: Tarek al-Majzoub (Sunni, named by Diab)

Industry: Imad Hoballah (Shiite, named by Hizbullah)

Labor: Lamia Yammine (Maronite, named by Marada)

Environment and Administrative Development: Demianos Qattar (Maronite, named by Diab)

Economy: Raoul Nehme (Named by President/FPM)

Youth and Sport: Vartene Ohanian (Armenian)

Agriculture and Culture: Abbas Murtada (Shiite, named by AMAL)