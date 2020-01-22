New Govt. Holds First Meeting as Protests Persist
The newly formed government in crisis-hit Lebanon held its first meeting on Wednesday at Baabda Palace and was chaired by President Michel Aoun.
The government meeting was held directly after having the official commemorative photo taken.
A meeting between Aoun, new Prime Minister Hassan Diab and Speaker Nabih Berri was held before the government convened.
When asked about his opinion of the new government, smiling Berri who seldom makes comments to reporters, said: “The media are pessimistic, but we are optimistic.”
The cabinet was formed Tuesday breaking a months-long impasse amid mass protests against the country's ruling elite and a crippling financial crisis, but demonstrations and violence continued overnight and early today.
Diab, a 60-year-old former professor at the American University of Beirut, announced a Cabinet of 20 members — mostly specialists supported by Hizbullah and allied political parties.
The new government, which comes three months after former Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned, was rejected by protesters who have been calling for sweeping reforms and a government made up of independent technocrats that can deal with the country's economic and financial crisis, the worst since the 1975-90 civil war.
The country is broke but somehow the corrupt minister manages to find none in the state coffers to finance private jets for him and his dirty buddies... let’s not forget about Presidential suites in palaces which cost between 50.000 and 400.000 per night.
* the corrupt ministers manages to find money in the state coffers
Never has Lebanon known or seen a government as technocrat or as independent as this one, ever!
وزيرة المهجرين: أنا لا أنتمي إلى التيار الوطني الحر وتعرفت أمس على الوزير جبران باسيل بجلسة خاصة وانا مقربة بحكم العائلة من الرئيس عون ولكنني محسوبة على الشعب اللبناني فقط وأنا أريد ان افيد الشعب اللبناني
I had to laugh at her statement:) So, she admits she became a minister as a result of family ties with Aoun but then again she is not FPM:)!
Taking wagers, Demianos Khattar will be the first to tend his resignation if the Tayyar's appointees act in the same manner as their predecessors in the previous two government. ie Gebran Bassil hands down the directives on how they run their ministries and they comply. And I bet it's what the Tayyar wants. Push the independent Maronite minister to resign so they can appoint an extra one of their own.