Panel Drafting Govt. Policy Statement to Meet Friday
The new government on Wednesday formed a ministerial panel tasked with drafting the Cabinet’s Policy Statement.
The committee is headed by Prime Minister Hassan Diab and comprise the deputy PM and the ministers of finance, foreign affairs, justice, economy and trade, environment and administrative development, information, youth and sport, telecom, industry, and social affairs.
It will hold its first meeting Friday at 11:00 am at the Grand Serail.
Comments 0