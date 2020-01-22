Berri: Govt. Has Capability to Overcome Current Crisis
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced Wednesday that the new government which was formed overnight Tuesday has the capability to pull the country out of its multi-faceted crisis.
“With its competent and specialist ministers, the government has the ability to come up with visions and programs that can be a cornerstone for overcoming the current crisis on the condition that there will no time waste,” Berri said during his weekly Ain el-Tineh meeting with lawmakers.
He also stressed that the new government “must prove that it is the government of all Lebanese.”
