New FM Denies Announcing Walid al-Muallem's 'Death'

Lebanon’s new foreign minister Nassif Hitti on Thursday denied announcing the “death” of Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem.

“He has not used the account carrying his name for the past three and a half years and he has not created any Twitter account recently,” a statement issued by his office said.

The office earlier announced that the account in question had been “hacked” and that efforts were underway to recover it. The account, @NassifHitti, was later deactivated.

The tweet had been reported as real news by some media outlets.

Several parody accounts impersonating a number of ministers have popped up since the formation of the new government on Tuesday night, most notably one claiming to be the new information minister – Manal Abdul Samad.

Syria’s information minister and deputy foreign minister meanwhile denied the death of Muallem, stressing that he is in good health.