Paris Urges New Govt. to 'Work Collectively', Take 'Urgent Measures'

The French foreign ministry on Thursday noted that “the difficult situation that Lebanon is going through requires its new government to give the priority to taking urgent measures that can restore confidence.”

“It’s about time all Lebanese officials worked collectively in a manner that achieves the interest of all Lebanese,” the ministry urged in a statement.

“Accordingly, France is ready to support Lebanese authorities in implementing the necessary reforms and it will exert utmost effort to help Lebanon overcome its crisis,” the ministry added.

Reiterating Paris’ keenness on Lebanon’s “sovereignty, stability and security,” the ministry stressed the need to dissociate Lebanon from the current crises in the region.

“France, as always, stands by the Lebanese,” the ministry added.