U.S. to Limit Visas for Pregnant Women to Curb 'Birth Tourism'
The United States said Thursday it will no longer issue temporary visitor visas to pregnant women seeking to enter the country for so-called "birth tourism."
In announcing the rule change, which takes effect Friday, the White House said foreigners were using the visas "to secure automatic and permanent American citizenship for their children by giving birth on American soil."
"The integrity of American citizenship must be protected," it said in a statement.
