Diab Chairs First Panel Meeting to Draft Policy Statement

Prime Minister Hassan Diab chaired the first meeting of a panel tasked with drafting a new ministerial statement at the Grand Serail, the National News Agency reported Friday.

“The PM noted that the Lebanese are waiting for (government) action and results. He said the policy statement must be clear and specific without insinuating everything is going well,” in Lebanon, Information Minister Manal Abdul Samad told reporters in her first statement as minister after the meeting.

The committee is headed by Diab and comprises the deputy PM and the ministers of finance, foreign affairs, justice, economy and trade, environment and administrative development, information, youth and sport, telecom, industry, and social affairs, and the secretary general of the council of ministers and director general of the presidential palace, said NNA.

It is set to meet again after Friday prayers.