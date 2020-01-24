Nabatieh Protesters Unveil 'Revolution Fist' amid Rival Demo

Anti-government protesters in the southern city of Nabatieh on Friday unveiled a “fist of the revolution” statue to commemorate 100 days since the beginning of the October 17 popular uprising.

The ceremony was held amid tight security measures taken by the army and Internal Security Forces, as supporters of Hizbullah and the AMAL Movement staged a rival demo at the location, chanting slogans supportive of Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Speaker Nabih Berri.

A representative of the Hizbullah and AMAL supporters said their demo was not aimed at “stirring a problem with the protest movement or anyone else.”

“But these people are provoking us by raising this fist in Nabatieh. This city only raises the fist of Imam Hussein and Nabatieh expelled the occupiers and offered martyrs and will not accept such a symbol, a symbol of the international masonic movement. It should be removed and we will not accept that it stays in its place,” the spokesman said.

The protester Ilda Mazraani meanwhile said that Nabatieh’s protest movement “will continue its peaceful uprising until the fulfilment of demands,” urging all “free Lebanese” to “defend their right to dignified living and national dignity.”