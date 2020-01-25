Dar el-Fatwa Did Not Ask Fahmi to 'Reject' Portfolio

Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi denied reports claiming that Dar el-Fatwa, the highest Sunni authority in Lebanon, has urged him to renounce the interior ministry portfolio, his media office said in a statement released on Saturday.

The statement said that Fahmi “denies reports circulated on social media that the Minister received a phone call before the government was lined-up from Dar el-Fatwa asking him to reject the ministerial seat.”

However, the statement stressed that “Minister Fahmi is keen on the national and Islamic role of Dar Al-Fatwa, led by Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan, whom he highly respects.