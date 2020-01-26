Al-Rahi Says Govt. Facing Tough Test, Salutes 'Peaceful Uprising'

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday said the new government is facing a “tough test” as he saluted the “peaceful uprising” of Lebanese youths.

“The new government is facing a tough test, seeing as it has embarked on a difficult risk, in the name of the people and the youths who lost confidence following successive disappointments from the politicians and officials,” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

“Despite that, the government must be assisted and held accountable for the outcome of its actions… This does not stand for the end of the uprising-revolution as they think, but rather for taking a stance of monitoring and demanding,” the patriarch added.

Stressing that the government must “regain the lost confidence,” al-Rahi said he salutes “the peaceful and civilized uprising of the young men and women in all Lebanese regions.”

“We express our solidarity with them and appreciate their sacrifices and efforts, because they want to turn a black page of our national life and write a new history,” the patriarch went on to say.