Qaouq Says New Govt. Formation a 'Slap' to U.S. Administration

A senior Hizbullah official announced Sunday that the formation of a new government in Lebanon delivered a “slap” to the U.S. administration.

“The government’s formation was a slap to (U.S. President Donald) Trump, (Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo, (State Department Assistant Secretary David) Schenker and all the men of the U.S. administration, who bet on chaos, the besiegement of the resistance and the subjugation of the Lebanese,” Hizbullah central council member Sheikh Nabil Qaouq said.

“They were betting that the Lebanese would not be able to form a government except through U.S. dictations, desires and conditions, but a government was formed with a 100 percent Lebanese will to represent a real chance to rescue the country from collapse,” Qaouq added, noting that “the start has been encouraging and positive domestically and externally.”

Reiterating that the new government is “a government for work and rescue, not confrontation,” the Hizbullah official said it will seek to “rescue what’s left of the state institutions, halt the collapse and confront the corrupts.”

“Hizbullah will be at the forefront of its supporters, but at the same time, it will be at the forefront of those who monitor its performance,” Qaouq pledged.