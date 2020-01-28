Kubis Talks 1701 with Hitti, Urges Govt. to 'Listen to People'

U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis on Tuesday held talks with Lebanon’s new Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti.

“We had a focused discussion on a number of areas and fields related to the work of the United Nations in the country. We talked about the UNSCR 1701 and other related resolutions and their implementation, including the forthcoming report of the Secretary-General on the implementation of UNSCR 1701, and a discussion of the Security Council on this that is due in March,” Kubis said after the meeting.

He added: “We also talked about other areas and facets of the work of the United Nations in the country and the region, and about how we can support Lebanon and its people.”

“I have brought to the attention of His Excellency the Minister the message of the Secretary-General in his statement after the announcement of the formation of the government, including how important it is to listen to the voices of the people and try to work on addressing their pressing needs, and also how important it is to follow on the basic obligations of Lebanon related to the respective resolutions of the Security Council, including with regards to the disassociation policy and related issues,” Kubis went on to say.

He also described the talks as “a very professional discussion,” adding that he looks forward to working with the minister.