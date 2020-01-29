Jbeil Highway Briefly Blocked after Activist Rabih al-Zein Arrested

Mount Lebanon Examining Magistrate Bassam al-Hajj on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for the controversial activist Rabih al-Zein on charges of “incitement.”

The arrest warrant was issued after al-Zein was interrogated for two hours at the Baabda justice palace.

Al-Zein was accused of incitement over the recent torching of an ATM belonging to the Credit Libanais bank in Zouk and a Molotov attack on the Free Patriotic Movement’s office in Jounieh.

Anti-government protesters Georges Azzi and Mohammed Srour had been detained in the same case.

Later on Wednesday, protesters blocked the Jbeil highway with their cars for 15 minutes in protest at the detention of al-Zein, Srour and Azzi. They ended their protest upon the arrival of an army patrol.

Al-Zein has been known for leading a group of road-blocking protesters in the northern city of Tripoli. He has also appeared at other protest sites across the country, raising suspicions about his role.

He had been arrested for the first time in December over his controversial presence at the Justice Palace during an altercation between Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Ghada Aoun and MP Hadi Hbeish of al-Mustaqbal Movement.