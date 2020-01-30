Mobile version

Lebanon Receives Shipment of New Banknotes

by Naharnet Newsdesk 30 January 2020, 11:38
Crisis-hit Lebanon received on Thursday a shipment of new banknotes received by the central bank, the National News Agency said.

The shipment arrived in parcels by plane to the Rafik Hariri International Airport on board the Middle East Airlines and were received by BDL representatives, said NNA.

Since October 17, Lebanon has been swept by nationwide protests and an unprecedented economic crisis unseen since its 1975-1990 civil war.

The country grapples with a financial crisis that has seen shortage in dollar and liquidity.

The Lebanese pound, long pegged to the dollar, has lost up to 60% of its value against the dollar and banks have imposed unprecedented capital controls to preserve liquidity

Thumb thepatriot 30 January 2020, 11:46

Cool! We received the Monopoly bills!

Reply Report
Missing womendoc 30 January 2020, 13:48

Hahaha

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 30 January 2020, 14:23

or toilet paper...

Reply Report
Thumb canadianleb 30 January 2020, 16:37

Got Straight to Jail pass go and do not collect $200.00 :-)

Reply Report
Missing awireless 30 January 2020, 14:23

To print these banknotes, we had to pay in US$:)

Reply Report