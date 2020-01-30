Lebanon Receives Shipment of New Banknotes

Crisis-hit Lebanon received on Thursday a shipment of new banknotes received by the central bank, the National News Agency said.

The shipment arrived in parcels by plane to the Rafik Hariri International Airport on board the Middle East Airlines and were received by BDL representatives, said NNA.

Since October 17, Lebanon has been swept by nationwide protests and an unprecedented economic crisis unseen since its 1975-1990 civil war.

The country grapples with a financial crisis that has seen shortage in dollar and liquidity.

The Lebanese pound, long pegged to the dollar, has lost up to 60% of its value against the dollar and banks have imposed unprecedented capital controls to preserve liquidity