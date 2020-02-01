Report: Lebanon Discusses US Mideast Plan at Arab League Emergency Meeting

Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti shall take part in the emergency Arab League meeting, held at the level of foreign ministers, to discuss the controversial Mideast plan revealed by US President Donald Trump this week where he will state Lebanon’s position, Nida al-Watan reported on Saturday.

In his first appearance at an international forum, Hitti, according to the daily, shall deliver Lebanon’s speech and will focus on Lebanon’s position and commitment to the Arab peace initiative adopted at the Arab Summit in Beirut in 2002, specifically the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The daily said, the minister will also stress that Lebanon is a peace-loving country and committed to a just and comprehensive solution within the terms of the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut, which is based on a two-state solution and East Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the Palestinian people.

Hitti shall stress that Lebanon adheres to any solution within Arab consensus, and that if Arabs manage to reach consensus on a decision, Lebanon will not break this consensus, said the daily.

The foreign minister will also call for the formation of an Arab committee to follow up with the United States of America and urge it to amend the deal making it consistent with the Palestinian conditions.

Lebanon's basic requirement is that the Palestinians agree to a solution they deem appropriate because Lebanon will not go with any if they don't. Hitti will also stress rejection of resettlements and will affirm the Palestinian right of return, concluded Nida al-Watan.