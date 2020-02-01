Jumblat: Policy Statement Should Clearly Define How to Reform Electricity Sector

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Saturday voiced hopes that people’s livelihood get addressed in the government's awaited policy statement mainly the problematic electricity sector.

In a tweet, Jumblat said: “Perhaps the policy statement would address the people’s livelihood which are increasing each day,” he said referring to an economic and financial crisis hitting the country.

Jumblat also referred to the problematic energy sector in Lebanon saying the policy statement must “clearly specify how to reform the electricity sector in light of impressions that the Turkish (power) vessels are owned now by EDL (Electricity du Liban), and whoever who has monopolized them for years which explains high operation cost and outrageous profit.”