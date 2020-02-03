Hasan Says Coronavirus Doesn’t Survive on Mail from China

Health Minister Hamad Hasan assured on Monday that the deadly coronavirus does not get transmitted through mail packages arriving from the disease-inflicted country of China.

“Citizens receiving letters and parcels from China are not at risk of getting coronavirus transmitted to them. Analysis confirm the virus does not survive for a long time on the surfaces of things such as letters and parcels,” said Hamad in a tweet.

Coronavirus, which originated in a live seafood market in Wuhan, in China's Hubei province, has spread to more than 24 countries, despite many governments imposing unprecedented travel bans on people coming from China.

The World Health Organization has already declared the outbreak a global emergency, and the Chinese death toll has risen to 362 while total infections reached over 17,000, surpassing the SARS epidemic of two decades ago.

On Sunday the first foreign death from the virus was reported in the Philippines.