Rabih al-Zein to be Released on Bail as Other Activists Questioned

Mount Lebanon Examining Magistrate Bassam al-Hajj on Monday ordered the release of protest movement activist Rabih al-Zein on an LBP 100,000 bail, referring the file to public prosecution.

“The public prosecution will approve or dismiss the order tomorrow,” MTV reported.

The activists Charbel Qai and Imad al-Masri were meanwhile questioned as witnessed and released.

Arrest warrants were meanwhile issued for Jihad al-Ali and Joe Challita following interrogation.

Judge al-Hajj had on Wednesday charged al-Zein with “incitement” over the recent torching of an ATM belonging to the Credit Libanais bank in Zouk and a Molotov attack on the Free Patriotic Movement’s office in Jounieh.

Anti-government protesters Georges Azzi and Mohammed Srour had been detained in the same case and remain in custody.

Al-Zein has been known for leading a group of road-blocking protesters in the northern city of Tripoli. He has also appeared at other protest sites across the country, raising suspicions about his role.

He had been arrested for the first time in December over his controversial presence at the Justice Palace during an altercation between Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Ghada Aoun and MP Hadi Hbeish of al-Mustaqbal Movement.