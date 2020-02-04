Cabinet to Meet on Policy Statement Thursday

The Cabinet will convene on Thursday at Baabda Palace to discuss and approve the government’s Policy Statement, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The ministerial panel drafting the new policy had completed its task on Monday, the information minister had announced yesterday.

The new 20-member government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab was announced in late January amid nationwide protests against the political elite and a crumbling economic crisis.

The new government still has to discuss the policy statement before it sits for its vote of confidence at the Parliament next week.