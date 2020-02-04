Rabih al-Zein Released on Bail as Protesters Block el-Mina Highway

The Mount Lebanon Prosecuting Authority on Tuesday approved a ruling by Investigative Judge Bassam al-Hajj for the release of the activist Rabih al-Zein on an LBP 500,000 bail, the National News Agency said.

Friends of al-Zein meanwhile gathered outside the Justice Palace in Baabda in anticipation of his release, amid strict security measures in the area.

In the North, protesters blocked the el-Mina-Chekka highway with burning tires in solidarity with al-Zein as an army unit arrived on the scene.

Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun had earlier on Tuesday dismissed al-Hajj's ruling and remanded al-Zein in custody, referring the file to the Prosecuting Authority.

Al-Hajj had on Monday ordered al-Zein’s release on an LBP 100,000 bail, referring the file to Aoun.

The activists Charbel Qai and Imad al-Masri were meanwhile questioned by al-Hajj as witnesses and released as arrest warrants were issued for Jihad al-Ali and Joe Challita.

Al-Hajj had on Wednesday charged al-Zein with “incitement” over the recent torching of an ATM belonging to the Credit Libanais bank in Zouk and a Molotov attack on the Free Patriotic Movement’s office in Jounieh.

Anti-government protesters Georges Azzi and Mohammed Srour had been detained in the same case and remain in custody.

Al-Zein has been known for leading a group of road-blocking protesters in the northern city of Tripoli. He has also appeared at other protest sites across the country, raising suspicions about his role.

He had been arrested for the first time in December over his controversial presence at the Justice Palace during an altercation between Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Ghada Aoun and MP Hadi Hbeish of al-Mustaqbal Movement.