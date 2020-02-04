EDL Says Minor Oil Spill Contained Off Zouk

Civil Defense crews in cooperation with Electricite du Liban and Karadeniz, the Turkish firm that owns the power ship Fatmagül Sultan, have managed to contain a minor oil spill off Zouk’s coast, EDL said on Tuesday.

In a statement, EDL said the spill occurred as a ship was unloading fuel oil into the tanks of the Zouk power plant at 10:40 pm Monday.

“The pumping pipeline burst off, which resulted in the leakage of around 100 cubic meters of fuel oil, part of which landed on land and another into the sea and were immediately contained,” EDL added.

“Efforts to clean the shore and pull the leaked quantities have been ongoing since 1:00 am,” EDL went on to say.

Karpowership, a subsidiary of Karadeniz Holding, meanwhile announced that the power ship Fatmagül Sultan was “in no way related to the fuel leak,” denying media reports that claimed otherwise.

“The aforementioned leak is due to a cracked pipe used to pump fuel into EDL tanks, and is not related in any form to the Powership Fatmgül Sultan. It is worth mentioning that Karpowership’s staff operating Fatmagül Sultan was completely mobilized to assist the Civil Defense units and the workers at EDL to contain the leak,” it added.