Mustaqbal, PSP Emphasize on 'Historic Relation' in 'Coordinative Meeting'

Al-Mustaqbal Movement and the Progressive Socialist Party held a “coordinative meeting” Tuesday at the PSP’s headquarters in Beirut.

Mustaqbal Secretary General Ahmed Hariri and PSP Secretary Zafer Nasser and several officials from the two parties attended the meeting, which tackled issues of common interest and means to boost coordination in the face of the current challenges.

Expressing “pride” in “the common historic struggle for Lebanon’s sovereignty and independence and for building the state of institutions,” Nasser hailed “the historic relation between PSP leader Walid Jumblat and Martyr Premier Rafik Hariri, which was continued with Saad Hariri.”

As for the new government, Nasser said the party will practice “constructive opposition.”

Ahmed Hariri for his part said the meeting is “a continuation of the meeting that was recently held between ex-PM Saad Hariri and PSP chief Walid Jumblat, which came after an unbalanced period that witnessed a lot of ups and downs.”

“It involved mistakes and we have the courage to acknowledge them,” he added.

As for the possibility of forming a “unified opposition front,” Hariri said it is “premature” to discuss the issue at the moment, noting that there will be “continuous coordination between the leaderships of the two parties.”