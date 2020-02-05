Kubis Urges Lebanon to 'Support Itself' to Get Int'l Support

U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis on Wednesday said that Lebanon should first “support itself” if it wants to receive international economic and financial support.

“Reforms, reforms, reforms,” Kubis said during a meeting with the Press Editors Syndicate when asked about the U.N.’s conditions for helping Lebanon during this period.

Noting that protesters on the streets are saying what the reforms should be, such as those related to the electricity sector, Kubis said any serious reforms must entail a clear plan and specific timeframes.

“If Lebanon does not support itself, it should not expect support from the international community,” Kubis was quoted as saying in remarks carried by Lebanon’s National News Agency.