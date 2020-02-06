Protesters Rally in Jounieh after Attack by Aswad Supporters

Anti-government protesters from several regions gathered in Jounieh Thursday evening to denounce the overnight attack on demonstrators by supporters of MP Ziad Aswad.

The protesters outside the Fouad Chehab Stadium especially condemned an attack on a young protester who hails from Tripoli that was filmed and distributed by Aswad’s supporters.

The video shows the supporters beating up and insulting the young man and telling him he had no business being in Keserwan since he hails from Tripoli.

“We were sitting in a (protest) tent and we learned that MP Ziad Aswad was present at a restaurant, so we headed there with full peacefulness where we were assaulted,” the young man, Walid Raad, told al-Jadeed TV on Thursday.

Commenting on what he was told during the attack, Raad added: “You’re from Jezzine, what are you doing in Keserwan? Keserwan is open to all sects and it has proven that it is for everybody.”

MTV meanwhile reported that the Internal Security Forces have arrested Naji al-Alam, the man who assaulted Raad.

Earlier on Thursday, Aswad accused some media outlets of distorting facts in their reporting about the incident.

“Three cars arrived at the place I was present at and one of my bodyguards was injured after being run over,” Aswad tweeted.

He was having dinner at a seaside restaurant in Jounieh when the confrontation erupted.

“They tried to storm the place and one was carrying a visible gun that was handed over to the Ghazir police station after which it turned out that it is semi-real,” Aswad said.

“The issue is not sectarian but rather a pursuit and attack. Who came to whom and who attacked whom? Your media outlets’ incitement is suspicious,” the MP added.