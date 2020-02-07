Report: 'Emergency-Like' Measures to Be Enforced Alongside Confidence Vote

Extremely tight security measures will be imposed next week when the Parliament convenes on a confidence vote for the new government of PM Hassan Diab, with security officials describing the steps similar to ones taken in a state of emergency, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

“Security forces and army troops will be in a state of emergency in parallel with the confidence session vote,” a security source told the daily on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak publicly.

“The troops will carry out intensive and strict measures around several areas mainly in downtown Beirut (the Parliament's location), which will be more like a military operations zone. Military and security forces will be motivated to confront any riots, or any attempt to disturb security,” he added.

The parliament would convene on Tuesday and Wednesday to review the new Cabinet’s Policy Statement and hold a confidence vote.

The policy statement was approved Thursday expected to outline a broad action plan to save the protest-hit country from one of its worst economic crises in decades.

The National News Agency said President Michel Aoun called the Higher Defense Council for a meeting on Friday to discuss security measures in line with the session.

Diab and his new government face the twin challenge of angry street protests and a collapsing economy, with Lebanon burdened by debt of nearly 90 billion dollars, or more than 150 percent of GDP.