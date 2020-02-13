Huawei Hit with New U.S. Charges of Trade Secrets Theft

Huawei was hit Thursday with new U.S. criminal charges alleging the Chinese tech giant engaged in a "decades-long" effort to steal trade secrets from American companies.

A U.S. indictment unsealed in New York alleges Huawei conspired "to misappropriate intellectual property" from six U.S. firms as part of a strategy to grow its global business.

The new charges add to an indictment unsealed in January 2019 that alleged Huawei stole trade secrets from U.S. carrier T-Mobile in a case that led to the arrest in Canada of Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.