Global Defense Spending Makes Biggest Jump in 10 Years

Global spending on defense rose by four percent in 2019, the largest growth in 10 years, led by big increases from the U.S. and China, a study said Friday.

Beijing's military modernization program -- which includes developing new hard-to-detect hypersonic missiles -- is alarming Washington and helping drive U.S. defense spending, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said.

The IISS' annual "Military Balance" report said the increase alone in U.S. spending from 2018 to 2019 -- $53.4 billion -- was almost as big as Britain's entire defense budget.

Both China and the U.S. increased spending by 6.6 percent, the report said, while Europe -- driven by ongoing concerns about Russia -- stepped up by 4.2 percent.

But this growth only brought European defense spending back to levels seen in 2008, before the global financial crisis saw budgets slashed.

European NATO members have been seeking to increase spending to placate President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly accused them of freeloading on the U.S.

Trump has railed at European allies, particularly Germany, for not living up to a 2014 NATO pledge to spend two percent of GDP on defense.

The mercurial president's anger over spending has fueled concern about his commitment to the transatlantic alliance, culminating in an explosive 2018 summit where he launched a blistering public attack on Germany in a televised meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel.