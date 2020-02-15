Report: Lebanon Must Adhere to Dissociation Policy to Get International Assistance

In order for crisis-hit Lebanon to get international assistance for its crippling economy, it must first kick start a series of reforms mainly committing to the dissociation policy as devised in the government’s policy statement, Asharq al-Awsat reported on Saturday.

“Lebanon is not only required internationally to implement financial and economic reforms, it must mainly implement political ones. The government of PM Hassan Diab must show an ability to commit in deeds, not words, to its dissociation policy,” a parliamentary source told the daily on condition of anonymity.

“Failure to adhere to the dissociation policy not only constitutes an embarrassment for the government but will also push the international community to distance itself from assisting Lebanon,” added the source.

Referring to assurances that deposits of Lebanese are safe in banks, he said: “Rosy promises made on a daily basis by central bank governor Riad Salameh, head of Chairman of the Association of Banks Salim Sfeir and some statesmen have no positive effect in terms of reassuring depositors that their deposits won’t be touched.

“These promises are only ink on paper as long as banks continue to violate the monetary and credit law with a cover from Salameh on one hand, and ignorance of officials on he other,” he added.

Last week, Lebanon's new cabinet approved a policy statement expected to outline a broad action plan to save the protest-hit country from one of its worst economic crises in decades.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his new government face the twin challenge of angry street protests and a collapsing economy, with Lebanon burdened by debt of nearly 90 billion dollars, or more than 150 percent of GDP.

The policy statement maintained the tripartite alliance between the army, the people and the Resistance, the third term referring to Hizbullah.

Hizbullah- listed as a “terrorist" group by the United States and the European Union- has been fighting alongside the troops of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria, a move condemned by many in Lebanon and internationally.