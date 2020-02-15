Pompeo: Hariri’s Killers Must be Brought to Justice
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that “Hizbullah” individuals involved in the “terrorist” assassination attack of ex-PM Rafik Hariri must be brought to justice.
Pompeo issued the statement marking the 15th assassination anniversary of Hariri, saying the crime was an act of “mass murder that killed 21 individuals and injured 266 others in Beirut.”
“Ending impunity is imperative to ensuring Lebanon’s stability and sovereignty,” he added, affirming “U.S. support for the work of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon on this case to hold those responsible accountable.”
He said that Hizbullah’s “terrorist and illegal activities” have demonstrated more care for its own interests and those of its patron, Iran, than it does for the interests of the Lebanese people.”
The U.S. “proudly stands by the Lebanese people in their peaceful calls for reform, transparency and accountability,” he added.
Several Hizbullah members have been indicted in the 2005 assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, but they were never arrested.
Pompeo do not condenated the atack of Hariri to the Only cristhians president in all arab world!!!?? Usa administration gonna destroy the cristhians in lebanon like they donne in levant in the last years...usa the final extreminators of the cristhianity in levant
the slogan of the evangelical administration of usa in Lebanon...destroy the catholiqs , long live to Meca and Israel...the usa evangelical administration consider the arab catholiqs in Lebanon terrorists...that why the White House only invited the mecas and israelis to visit them...USA the final extyreminators of Cristhianity in Lebanon!!!
n my opinion the killer of HARIRI´S father was the Cristhians!!! Hariris father, like the son want´s to roube Lebanon to the Catholiqs to give to Meca...and have the suport of the Israelis!!!
All these fantasy comments I read on here, are pure imagination and fantasy. The truth of the matter is that Bashar el-Assad sponsored and organized this heinous crime, with the obedient help of Hizbullah who perpetrated this horrible mass murder. Sooner or later these criminals will pay dearly for their crime. As to Assad, he and his regime will fall and he will face the judges of the International War Crimes Tribunal at the Hague, like other high-ranking criminals already have : Khmer Rouge (Cambodian genocide), Ivory Coast, Serbia (Milosevich) and soon Omar al-Bashir (Sudan's Darfour massacres)...