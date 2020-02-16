Saudi Official Slams 'Iranian Militias who Assassinated Hariri'

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman on Sunday commemorated Lebanon’s slain ex-PM Rafik Hariri in two tweets.

“Rafik Hariri was martyred 15 years ago. He was a reformist national leader who led the journey of reconstruction and achieving stability in his country,” Bin Salman, who is the king’s son and the brother of the kingdom’s powerful crown prince, tweeted.

“He was assassinated by the Iranian militias of treachery which could not tolerate him and the national renaissance project he was defending, seeing as they only know the culture of destruction,” the prince added.

He also stressed that “his vision and national project which aim to achieve stability, prosperity and coexistence shall persevere in the face of the projects of the sectarian militias who believe neither in the country not in the dignity of the citizen.”

A massive suicide bomb tore through Hariri's armored convoy on the Beirut seafront on February 14, 2005, killing him and 22 other people.

The U.N.-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon has tried four members of Iran-backed Hizbullah in absentia over the crime and the verdicts are expected to be issued later this year.

Hizbullah has denied involvement in the case, describing the tribunal as a U.S.-Israeli scheme and vowing that the accused will never be found.